Analysts Set FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Target Price at $7.63

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 343,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,307. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.14. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

