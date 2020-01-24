Analysts Set Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Price Target at GBX 83

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83 ($1.09).

GEMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 64.10 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 24,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.24. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.50 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.26.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

