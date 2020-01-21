Analysts Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

GBCI traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. 6,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

