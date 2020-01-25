Analysts Set GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target at $9.25

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

