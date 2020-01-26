Analysts Set Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Price Target at GBX 860

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 890 ($11.71).

GFTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold purchased 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

GFTU stock remained flat at $GBX 891 ($11.72) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 490,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 875.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 794.49. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

