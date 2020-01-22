Analysts Set Greggs plc (LON:GRG) PT at GBX 2,100

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Greggs stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,382 ($31.33). 242,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,286.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,119.76. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,490 ($19.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

