Analysts Set H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $28.39. 6,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,225. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.91. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $785,186.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

