Analysts Set Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $50.22

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

HCAT stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 317,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,253. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

