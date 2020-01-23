Analysts Set Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) Price Target at €19.22

Shares of Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.72 ($20.60).

HFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HFG traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €23.10 ($26.86). 612,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hellofresh has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.99) and a 12 month high of €20.20 ($23.49).

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

