Analysts Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) PT at $37.29

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,810.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 81,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $10,591,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 144,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio