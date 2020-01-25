Analysts Set Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Target Price at €134.43

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €133.57 ($155.32).

HOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of HOT stock traded up €1.10 ($1.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €109.70 ($127.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,365 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.57. Hochtief has a 12-month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 12-month high of €175.00 ($203.49).

About Hochtief

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

