Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Price Target at $191.82

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.82.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Honeywell International stock opened at $183.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $647,297,000 after acquiring an additional 389,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio