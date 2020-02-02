Analysts Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target at $18.00

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $146,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,304.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $103,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,031 shares of company stock valued at $607,724.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

