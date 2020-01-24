Analysts Set Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) PT at C$6.09

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

TSE:IMG traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.96. 263,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,686. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.80. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.68.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

