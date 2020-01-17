Analysts Set IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $38.00

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,448. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in IMPINJ by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.26 million, a P/E ratio of -45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

