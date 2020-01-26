Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $36.57

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 45,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,707.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,182,366 shares in the company, valued at $35,802,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $651,035.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $537,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $8,024,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. 2,051,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,823. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection