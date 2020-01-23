Analysts Set IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) PT at $21.11

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. 86 Research downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 36,006,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 15.5% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 852.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,473,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,021. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.93. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

