Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Price Target at GBX 234.66

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 234.66 ($3.09).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBRY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

LON SBRY opened at GBX 209.70 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.50. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a one year high of £201.30 ($264.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 210.43.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

