Analysts Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $153.67

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 331,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,360. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $153.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

