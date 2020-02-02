Analysts Set John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Price Target at $117.67

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.99. 128,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $127.97.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

