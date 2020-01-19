Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT at $159.33

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $149.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,083,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

