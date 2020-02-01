Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $25.94

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.87.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

