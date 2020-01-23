Analysts Set Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) Price Target at C$13.93

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KML. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of TSE:KML remained flat at $C$14.91 during trading on Monday. 73,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.81. The firm has a market cap of $521.03 million and a P/E ratio of 38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 52 week low of C$10.55 and a 52 week high of C$16.17.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

