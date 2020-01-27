Analysts Set Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Price Target at $20.83

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 483,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 22,595 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $471,105.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,768 shares in the company, valued at $870,862.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $462,484.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $1,636,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 52.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 100.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 38.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

