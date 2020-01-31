Analysts Set Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 8,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $596.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Kraton has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $40.76.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $965,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,657,000 after acquiring an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 835,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 168,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 67,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio