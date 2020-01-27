Analysts Set Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target at $122.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

LBRDA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.80. 4,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.00. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.57 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $73.95 and a one year high of $130.71.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $3,440,095.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at $31,875,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 261,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $30,568,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,516,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,478 shares of company stock worth $35,933,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 4.7% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter worth $4,152,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 90.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

