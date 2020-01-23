Analysts Set Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) PT at $56.20

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. 1,122,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

