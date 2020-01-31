Analysts Set Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Target Price at $110.29

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.29.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Life Storage stock opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.21.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Life Storage by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

