Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target at $97.40

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

LIVN stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. 332,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,567. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $102.43.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

