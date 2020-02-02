Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $76.78

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.78.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,816.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

