Analysts Set Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price at $9.18

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

LTHM stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Livent has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.32.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 275.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Livent by 39.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

