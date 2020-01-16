Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $41.47

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.47.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

LPSN stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. 107,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,627. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,106 shares of company stock worth $1,136,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LivePerson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LivePerson by 57.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation