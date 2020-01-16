Analysts Set Loews Co. (NYSE:L) PT at $63.33

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

NYSE:L opened at $51.68 on Monday. Loews has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Loews will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Loews by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

