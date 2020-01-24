Analysts Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target at $99.27

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LPLA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $97.05. 428,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,407. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $4,415,427.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,449.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,444. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 940.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,214.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

