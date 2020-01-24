Analysts Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. 412,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,240. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $750.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 103.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after buying an additional 144,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after buying an additional 539,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,320,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,413,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

