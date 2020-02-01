Analysts Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $537,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,095,000 after acquiring an additional 450,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 301.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,880,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,303,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,996,000 after acquiring an additional 566,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 336,916 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

