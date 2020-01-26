Analysts Set Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Target Price at $262.50

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.88 and a beta of 0.21. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $271.11. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

