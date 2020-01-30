Analysts Set Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Price Target at GBX 215

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.33 ($2.52).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.75) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $478.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?