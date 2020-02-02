Analysts Set Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Price Target at GBX 350

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.60).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price (down previously from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of MONY stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 325.50 ($4.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300.80 ($3.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

