Analysts Set Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $107.25

Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NDAQ stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

