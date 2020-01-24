Analysts Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $22.60

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,302.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 70,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,628,631.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,732.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,176,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,751.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,259,917. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

