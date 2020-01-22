Analysts Set New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) PT at $82.63

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 910,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,380. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New Relic by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

