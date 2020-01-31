Analysts Set Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT at $39.93

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

NTNX opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 39,798 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,715.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,177 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 27,099.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,891.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,111,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $17,378,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1,076.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 179,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,956,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,155,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

See Also: Percentage Decliners