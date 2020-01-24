Analysts Set OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) PT at GBX 492.50

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.48).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price (up from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total value of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

Shares of OSB traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 420.40 ($5.53). The stock had a trading volume of 566,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 422.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 374.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93.

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

