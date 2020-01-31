Analysts Set Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $47.14

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

OTEX opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 131.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

