Analysts Set ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) PT at $8.75

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

ORBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director John E. Major bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,953.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,793.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

