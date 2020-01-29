Analysts Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Target Price at $73.40

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Roberts Christopher purchased 100,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Also, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,957 shares of company stock valued at $927,059. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

