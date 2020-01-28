Analysts Set Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Target Price at $48.00

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have commented on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 103.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 813,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 413,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth about $22,655,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 322,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

