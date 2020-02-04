Analysts Set Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Price Target at $93.46

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $191,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $897,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.29. 1,105,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,528. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

