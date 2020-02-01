Analysts Set Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) PT at $20.00

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 271,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 176,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

